Judge Slams Calif. For Discovery Violation In Generics MDL

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing a sweeping multidistrict litigation program over alleged price-fixing of generic drugs expressed frustration during a hearing Thursday as she contemplated sanctioning the California Attorney General's Office over its failure to hand over data it may rely on in building its case. While U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe didn't decide before the conclusion of Thursday's virtual hearing whether she would impose sanctions recommended by a special master in March, she said she was aggravated by what she suggested was the state's dithering in response to discovery orders in the litigation. "For heaven's sake, you can't just say,...

