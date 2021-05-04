Defunct Wholesaler Fights Renewed DQ Bid In Suboxone Case

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to once again reject arguments that the company's ongoing bankruptcy meant that it could not continue serving as class representative in a massive antitrust suit accusing drugmaker Indivior PLC of scheming to maintain its monopoly on the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. After U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg denied a motion from Indivior in January aimed at disqualifying RDC based on its ongoing Chapter 11 proceedings, the drugmaker renewed its bid in mid-April as it pointed out that the company had liquidated its assets and assigned its claims in the antitrust litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS