Nestlé's Flavored Sparkling Water Lacks Fruit, Buyers Say

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers hit Nestlé Waters North America Inc. with a false advertising suit in New York federal court on Sunday, accusing the company of misleading consumers in regards to the amount of raspberry and lime ingredients found in one of its sparkling waters. Lead plaintiff Brandy Oldrey says the company misrepresented the ingredients in its Poland Spring sparkling water with the "twist of raspberry and lime" labeling, as most of the product's flavoring is from non-raspberry and non-lime flavors. A proposed class of consumers say Nestle's labeling of the above product misleads consumers in regards to how much...

