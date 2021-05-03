Ga. Election Officials Won't Be Sanctioned In Voting Case

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge denied a sanctions bid Monday by Georgia voters against state election officials in a long-running dispute over voting methods, saying the motion was ill-timed and lacked supporting evidence. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said the complicated and incomplete nature of the case, ongoing since 2017, means state election officials aren't entirely to blame for stalled discovery. She also said it was improper for voters to seek sanctions based largely on their unsuccessful request for the same relief in late 2019, when she decided to consider it alongside attorney fees upon a final outcome in the case....

