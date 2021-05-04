Wiley Adds Former T-Mobile VP As Telecom Partner In DC

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based Wiley Rein LLP added a former T-Mobile and Sprint vice president who had a significant role in the companies' April 2020 merger as a partner in its telecom, media and technology practice, the firm announced. Charles W. McKee joined Wiley on Monday after spending more than a decade with T-Mobile and Sprint as the companies' vice president of governmental affairs. McKee told Law360 on Tuesday he decided to transition to private practice because he felt it was time for a change, noting he was impressed by Wiley's reputation and the quality of its attorneys when he decided to join...

