Bay Area Life Sciences Campus Snags $400M Loan

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A planned waterfront life sciences campus outside of San Francisco has landed a more than $400 million construction loan, according to a Monday announcement from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The 570,000-square-foot Genesis Marina campus in Brisbane is a joint project between Phase 3 Real Estate Partners Inc., which develops scientific research facilities in San Francisco, San Diego and Boston, and Bain Capital Real Estate, according to JLL. The financing comes from Barings LLC. Genesis Marina will serve a growing need as students continue to graduate from surrounding colleges seeking to enter the sector and as funding floods in, according to...

