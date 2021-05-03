Construction Co. Inks $129M Deal On Investors' Fraud Claims

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A class of investors suing Granite Construction Inc. for allegedly using fraudulent accounting techniques to hide $338 million in cost overruns urged a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $129 million settlement. The investors said Friday that the deal was reached after multiple mediation sessions with a magistrate judge, and that it would also settle a proposed class action playing out in California state court over the same set of facts. The class told U.S. District Judge William Alsup that the proposed settlement is fair, as the $129 million "represents a significant benefit for the class. To put it into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS