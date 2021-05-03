How Justices' AMG Ruling Affects Privacy And Cybersecurity

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- In its recent decision in AMG Capital Management LLC v. Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow to the FTC's privacy and cybersecurity enforcement program, even though the case arose outside the privacy and cybersecurity context. There, the high court rejected the FTC's claim of authority to obtain equitable monetary relief under Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act, a provision the agency had long relied on to pursue such relief in privacy and cybersecurity matters. Without Section 13(b), the FTC's options for obtaining monetary relief in privacy and cybersecurity cases are severely limited. However, the decision...

