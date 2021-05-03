Associate Tells Of Mass. Mayor's $250K Pot Shop Bribes

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Fall River, Massachusetts, man told a federal jury Monday he twice served as a middleman for former Mayor Jasiel Correia, who demanded that businessmen eyeing the city for marijuana dispensaries fork over $250,000 bribes for official approvals. The testimony from Antonio Costa, a welder-turned-property-owner who helped Correia pull off the alleged extortion, came as the former mayor's corruption trial transitioned from claims that he misused investor funds for his startup, to claims that he placed his own personal price tag on the critical local approvals to open a marijuana business in the city. Costa lost the $50,000 he invested in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS