Hogan Lovells Adds Ex-Comcast Atty As Partner In DC

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has brought on Comcast Corp. Senior Deputy General Counsel Shelita Stewart to serve as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. Hogan Lovells said Monday that Stewart, who previously worked as an associate for the firm, will join its litigation, arbitration and employment practice group in Washington, D.C. "Having gained valuable experience from my years at one of the world's leading media and technology companies, I look forward to assisting clients with complex compliance challenges, which often bleed across jurisdictions and governmental authorities, and implicate different legal standards," Stewart said in a statement. Stewart's six-year tenure at Comcast included...

