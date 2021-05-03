Feds Stand By 1MDB Link In $330M PetroSaudi Forfeiture Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. prosecutors urged a California federal judge not to dismiss the Department of Justice's $330 million forfeiture suit against PetroSaudi, arguing Friday that the DOJ has successfully connected the arbitral award to the 1MDB scandal. Its second amended complaint shows that a PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. drilling project that led to the $330 million arbitral award was partly funded by misappropriated 1Malaysia Development Berhad funds, the U.S. Department of Justice argued in an attempt to fend off a motion to dismiss. PetroSaudi International's CEO Tarek Obaid and PetroSaudi spent $166.9 million of fraudulently obtained 1MDB money to launch their Venezuelan...

