Interior Dept. Greenlights $550M Calif. Solar Project

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A 350-megawatt, $550 million solar facility that will sit atop 2,000 acres of public desert land in southeast California got the green light to move forward from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management, the agency said Monday. The Crimson Solar Project, which is owned by a unit of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy LLC, includes an energy storage system with a 350-megawatt capacity, the government said in an announcement of the record of decision. The agency said it expects the power generated by Crimson Solar to cover the energy needs of roughly 87,500 homes and the new generation will...

