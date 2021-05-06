Hughes Hubbard Adds Exec Comp Atty From Arnold & Porter

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has added an employment partner to its New York office, where he will co-chair the firm's employee benefits and executive compensation group, the firm announced Monday. Charles Wachsstock, a former partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, started his new role on Monday. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he is excited for the opportunity to focus on the transactional side, and emphasized the firm's active mergers and acquisitions practice, as well as its reputation for global transactions. "The people I've met are very personable, and it definitely seems like it's going to be a...

