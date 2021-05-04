DOJ Antitrust Division Probing Taboola's Hiring Practices

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Online marketing outfit Taboola revealed in a securities filing ahead of its expected public listing that the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is investigating its hiring practices along with those of others in the industry. Taboola said in a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the company became aware the DOJ is conducting a criminal investigation of hiring practices in the online advertising industry in April. Taboola is cooperating with enforcers and denied wrongdoing but said the probe could still have an impact on its operations. "While there can be no assurances as...

