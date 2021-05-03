Invisalign Buyers Suffer Under Align's Monopoly, Suit Says

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Align, the maker of popular teeth straightening technology Invisalign, holds a tight monopoly on the market for invisible plastic aligners, allowing the company to overcharge consumers, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court. Align Technology Inc. has controlled at least 80% of the market for aligners, a plastic form of dental braces, for decades using its hefty patent portfolio, which has allowed the company to severely overcharge consumers for its Invisalign product, according to the complaint filed by Invisalign buyer Misty Snow. Now that some of its key patents have expired, however, Align has implemented a...

