Crane Co. Sues Allianz For $3.8M In Amputation Suit Coverage

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A West Texas crane and rigging company told a Texas federal court Monday that Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co. owes it $3.8 million in connection to a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured during a job and had his left arm amputated. TForce Energy Services Inc. says Allianz wrongfully denied it coverage of $3.8 million in postjudgment interest and other court costs related to a $15 million jury verdict in favor of the injured man. According to the lawsuit, Allianz willingly paid $5 million of the $15 million verdict, which was covered by an excess insurance policy bought by...

