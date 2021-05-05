Ex-Fulton County DA Faces Sexual Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Fulton County employee has asked a Georgia federal judge to return her to her role as human resources director of the county district attorney's office, alleging that the ex-DA sexually harassed her and removed her from the office for complaining to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Tisa Grimes sued Paul Howard, who was the county's DA until the end of 2020, the county DA's office and the county, alleging that Howard discriminated against her on the basis of sex by harassing her and groping her, creating a hostile work environment, and retaliating against her by removing her from her position...

