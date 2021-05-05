Cayuga Tribe Urges Justices To Rebuff NY County's Tax Case

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Indian Nation has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a New York county's petition in a property tax dispute, saying Native American tribes' sovereign immunity to lawsuits is well-established even in legal areas where the state has the power to regulate them. Seneca County in western New York is seeking to overturn a Second Circuit ruling that the tribe is shielded from the county's attempt to foreclose on a cluster of the tribe's properties for nonpayment of taxes, saying the high court should tackle questions around tribal sovereign immunity that weren't resolved in its previous decisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS