Eni Using Sanction Bid For Revenge, Del. Legal Funder Says

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Italian oil giant Eni is using a sanction request as "retribution" against investors bankrolling lawyers working with the Nigerian government in a multi-front fight over a soured offshore deal, a litigation funding firm told a Delaware federal judge on Monday. Opposing a recent call from Eni for a discovery punishment, Delaware-based legal funder Drumcliffe Partners argued that it held back a "single category" of documents about various Drumcliffe funds only while the court is considering its latest request to narrow Eni 's look at funding contracts. But before the court responded, Eni employed "gross" exaggerations about Drumcliffe's noncompliance to justify a recent sanction...

