Zara Workers Nab Collective Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Zara USA Inc. workers secured preliminary certification of their collective action after a New York federal judge found their claims had "significant detail" alleging the fashion brand shortchanged them on wages by excluding commissions from overtime calculations. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said the workers' declarations and records concerning Zara's commissions program were enough to warrant conditional certification and ordered the parties to tackle the notification process. The workers have "sufficiently established that there are similarly situated hourly employees who were undercompensated because their overtime rate failed to take the commission into account," Judge Failla wrote. Latrell Gillett,...

