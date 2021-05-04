Texas Atty Gets 15 Years For Cheating Drug Trafficking Clients

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas criminal defense attorney known as the "The DWI Dude" has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of cheating big-time Colombian drug trafficking clients out of tens of thousands of dollars. Texas U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Monday sentenced James Morris Balagia, 65, to 188 months in prison for conspiracy and obstruction of justice and ordered that Balagia forfeit $1.5 million and his law office in Manor, Texas. The U.S. Department of Justice said that Balagia's clients were "some of the biggest drug traffickers in the world" and that U.S....

