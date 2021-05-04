Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Anecdote Candles, MetLife

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Lennar Corp. is hoping to build 75 townhomes on part of a former golf course in Miami, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The homebuilder is seeking permission to build 75 townhomes on part of the former Westview Country Club at 11700 E. Golf Drive, and Lennar would need a zoning change, since the property is currently zoned for a gas station and restaurant space, according to the report. Anecdote Candles has reached a deal to lease 7,200 square feet of space in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The candlemaker is taking space at 850 Third St., which is owned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS