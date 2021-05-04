Private Prison Co. Drops Suit Against Netflix Over 'Messiah'

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator The GEO Group Inc. has dropped its trademark and defamation fight against Netflix for using the prison company's logo in the fictional TV series "Messiah." U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Monday signed off on an order dismissing with prejudice GEO's lawsuit over Netflix's use of its logo and name in scenes from "Messiah" showing an immigrant detention center with overcrowded and overheated chain-link cages. Last week, Netflix opposed a magistrate judge's decision to deny some of its requests for more information, including discovery regarding the actual conditions of GEO's detention centers, arguing that "substantial truth is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS