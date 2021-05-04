Riddell Says No Evidence Helmet Caused Player's Suicide

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Expert witnesses failed to show any causal link between allegedly faulty Riddell football helmets and the suicide of a former high school player who had concussive brain damage, Riddell told a Texas federal judge Monday as it sought a quick win in the case. Doctors who testified on behalf of plaintiff Letitia Wilbourn didn't draw a clear line between the Riddell helmets that her son DuQuan Myers wore in high school, his suicide years later or the evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy found in Myers' brain postmortem, lawyers for the sports-equipment company argued in a motion for summary judgment. Wilbourn witness...

