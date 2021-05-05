Kazakhstan Says Hedge Fund Can't Escape Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan is fighting efforts by a hedge fund to escape litigation accusing it of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion-dollar arbitral award against the country, rebutting an argument that its allegations have already been adjudicated. In a letter to a New York federal court on Friday, Kazakhstan pushed back against claims asserted by entities of emerging markets investment manager Argentem Creek Partners and its founder and CEO Daniel Chapman that the fraud allegations put forward by the country have already been "consistently rejected" by other courts. Argentem accused Kazakhstan on April 26 of filing...

