Ex-Mayor's Allies Arranged $25K Bribe Drop-Off, Jury Told

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Associates of a former Massachusetts mayor arranged a movie-like dead drop of an envelope with $25,000 in cash left in a shed as part of a series of alleged bribes from cannabis businesses seeking permission to open, a Boston federal jury heard Tuesday. Testimony about the alleged bribe to ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, 29, came in the second week of trial in a socially distanced Boston courtroom, where prosecutors are hoping to prove he shook down marijuana businesses for some $600,000 in exchange for getting his blessing to open in the city. Two associates of the mayor — longtime friend...

