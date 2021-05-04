Ex-AT&T Workers Get Second Stab At Foreign Trade Benefits

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor must reconsider a decision denying former AT&T employees access to a program for American workers replaced by foreign labor, after the U.S. Court of International Trade found Tuesday that the department had failed to consider evidence of outsourcing. Judge Miller Baker said that the DOL failed to discuss or even acknowledge evidence produced by the workers' union, such as anecdotal examples of AT&T Services Inc. offshoring positions, when it concluded that the company didn't outsource jobs to overseas workers following the closure of five domestic call centers. "It's the agency's job to weigh the evidence —...

