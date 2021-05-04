Ga. Bar Says No Basis For MAGA Atty Wood's Discipline Fight

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Georgia's attorney disciplinary board is asking a federal judge to dismiss an attempt by Atlanta attorney L. Lin Wood to shake its request he undergo a mental health evaluation, saying a federal court shouldn't intervene in an attorney conduct matter. The State Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of Georgia also argued in a brief filed Monday that Wood, who assisted former President Donald Trump's efforts to contest the 2020 election, can ask the Georgia Supreme Court to review any disciplinary action, making federal court intervention unnecessary. "This court should decline plaintiff's request to intercede and interfere in the pending disciplinary action," the disciplinary board said...

