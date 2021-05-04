Ex-Theranos CEO's Defense Emerges In Pre-Trial Battle

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' wire fraud defense surfaced Tuesday when her attorneys urged a California federal judge to allow jurors at her upcoming criminal fraud trial to hear that exaggeration is part of Silicon Valley's startup culture, while seeking to curb witness testimony on inaccurate blood tests and bypassed regulations. The in-person hearing Tuesday offered a glimpse of how Holmes' attorneys are mounting her defense against the government's allegations that she knowingly defrauded investors, patients, insurance companies and doctors with Theranos' bogus blood-testing technology. Holmes' attorneys argued that just because erroneous blood test results may have occurred, it doesn't mean...

