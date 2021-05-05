Gov't Urges High Court To Reject Oracle's JEDI Appeal

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Oracle's bid to overturn the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract, saying a lower court correctly ruled that fixing a legal error wouldn't give Oracle a chance at the deal. The Court of Federal Claims and the Federal Circuit had properly applied long-standing precedent that bid protesters need to show they have a "substantial chance" at a disputed contract to address an error in procurement, the government said on Monday, asking the justices to deny Oracle Inc.'s petition over the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal....

