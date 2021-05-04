Heat's Butler Beats Ex-Marketer's Suit Over Nike Deal

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's former marketing agency dropped a year-long lawsuit alleging it is owed nearly $1 million from the NBA star's $5 million endorsement deal with Nike, after Butler filed a petition with the California Labor Commission alleging that he is covered by a state law regulating the representation of entertainment artists. California state judge Jay Ford III on Tuesday signed off on a stipulation of dismissal filed by Butler and Independent Sports & Entertainment LLC to drop the dispute. The move comes after the judge had agreed to freeze the litigation in March, pending a petition filed with...

