Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sanofi Wins $17.2M Fees, Expenses After Ditching FCA Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. must pay Sanofi-Aventis $17.2 million in attorney fees, expenses and interest in its failed False Claims Act suit against the company's predecessor alleging the blood thinner Lovenox was improperly patented, a California federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shashi H. Kewalramani awarded the multimillion-dollar figure following Senior U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis' November 2017 ruling granting fees. The case was dismissed by Judge Garbis at the California district court in July 2015 and a panel at the Ninth Circuit in May 2017, with both courts finding that Amphastar wasn't an original source of information as required by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!