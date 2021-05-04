Sanofi Wins $17.2M Fees, Expenses After Ditching FCA Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. must pay Sanofi-Aventis $17.2 million in attorney fees, expenses and interest in its failed False Claims Act suit against the company's predecessor alleging the blood thinner Lovenox was improperly patented, a California federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Shashi H. Kewalramani awarded the multimillion-dollar figure following Senior U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis' November 2017 ruling granting fees. The case was dismissed by Judge Garbis at the California district court in July 2015 and a panel at the Ninth Circuit in May 2017, with both courts finding that Amphastar wasn't an original source of information as required by the...

