Kayne Anderson Settles $25M Newsletter IP Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and the energy industry publisher who sued it over its unauthorized access to its newsletter jointly dismissed the suit Tuesday, just months after a new trial was ordered after a jury's initial $25 million verdict. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake entered final judgment on Tuesday as well, dismissing the dispute with prejudice. On April 9, the parties told Judge Lake that they had reached an undisclosed settlement agreement. In that filing, mediator Susan S. Soussan told the court that the parties had reached an impasse with mediation in June, but after continued negotiations, a settlement was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS