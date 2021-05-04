Katie Hill Owes Radio Host $30K In Revenge Porn Suit Fees

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A California judge has ordered former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill to pay radio personality Joseph Messina almost $30,000 in attorney fees incurred during her revenge porn lawsuit against him and various media outlets, even though she dropped her claim against Messina early in the case. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco — who has thrown out Hill's claims against several media entities also named in the suit — ruled Tuesday that even though Hill dropped her claim against Messina before his anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation motion to end the case was heard, he is still owed attorney fees as the prevailing...

