4 Ways EPA Enforcement Will Focus On Environmental Justice

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The acting chief of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement office has outlined how he wants regulators to increase their oversight of operations near communities that have historically faced more pollution. In a memo to other agency leaders, Lawrence Starfield, acting assistant administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, said his office has been working to come up new strategies that could strengthen enforcement in communities of color and low-income communities that deal with higher amounts of pollution and health risks. Both President Joe Biden and EPA Administrator Michael Regan have promised to focus more on environmental justice issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS