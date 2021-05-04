Samsung Says Smart TV Privacy Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Samsung told a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday that members of a proposed class action have "no legitimate basis to avoid" individually arbitrating claims that the company unlawfully intercepted consumer information through its smart TVs and sold the data to advertisers. Prospective lead plaintiffs Patricia Cauley and Thomas Roger White Jr. sued Samsung Electronics America Inc. for collecting and selling consumer data without their knowledge: what they watch, when they watch television, their internet protocol addresses and ZIP codes. Samsung wrote in a brief supporting its request to strike the class claims and compel individual arbitration that the consumers do...

