Texas Court Mulls Lapsed Royalty Interests In Apache Leases

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel debated Wednesday whether to reform overriding royalty interests on oil and gas leases to bring them into compliance with the state's rule against perpetuities or to agree with Apache Corp. that royalty interest holders waited too late to claim they were underpaid. The interest holders, led by Tommy Yowell, urged the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo during in-person oral arguments to reform the overriding royalty interests so they would vest at a concrete time, and thus avoid violating the rule against perpetuities, which requires property rights to vest within 21 years of the lifetimes of those...

