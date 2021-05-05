Full 5th Circ. Redo Sought In Sanofi Chemo Hair Loss Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Sanofi patient has asked the full Fifth Circuit to review the dismissal of her allegations the pharmaceutical giant failed to warn that its chemotherapy drug Taxotere carried a risk of permanent hair loss, arguing the panel ignored important testimony offered by her oncologist. June Phillips requested en banc rehearing of her attempt to revive her failure-to-warn suit against Sanofi, saying in a petition filed with the court Monday that a Fifth Circuit panel's opinion in April went against both Fifth Circuit and Louisiana state law precedent on warnings causation. Phillips claims the three-judge panel wrongly set aside testimony from her oncologist Dr....

