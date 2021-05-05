Keep Junk Science Away From Juries

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Two decades ago, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer wrote an article explaining that because "[s]cientific issues permeate the law ... there is an increasingly important need for law to reflect sound science."[1] And as former U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Richard Posner indicated in a frequently cited opinion, "the courtroom is not the place for scientific guesswork."[2] The Need for Sound Science in the Courtroom Ensuring that only sound scientific testimony is presented in federal and state judicial proceedings has become more essential than ever. The class action/mass action personal injury bar has grown into a gluttonous...

