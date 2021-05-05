Fla. Staybridge Hotel Can't Escape Sex-Trafficking Claims

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that a Staybridge Suites hotel in Naples can't dismiss a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was a victim of sex trafficking at the property, finding the accuser has sufficiently alleged violations of federal and state law that implicate the hotel and its staff. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele in his Tuesday order denied motions to dismiss anonymous accuser S.Y.'s suit by Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC and Naples CFC Enterprises Ltd., whose Staybridge Suites hotel is located at 4805 Tamiami Trail North in Naples. S.Y. alleges that during the period she was victimized,...

