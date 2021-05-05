9th Circ. Sends Ambulance Tech's Break Suit To Calif. Court

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- An ambulance technician's proposed class action claiming her employer violated California law by requiring workers to stay on call during breaks does not belong in federal court, the Ninth Circuit ruled, finding the dispute does not require a court to interpret a labor contract. In an unpublished decision released Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit panel said a lower court improperly denied Meghan Silva's attempt to return her lawsuit against Medic Ambulance Service Inc. to a state court. The panel said the suit is a dispute over state law, not the interpretation of a collective bargaining agreement between Medic and United Emergency Medical...

