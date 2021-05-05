Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Foreclosure Atty Fights Deutsche Bank's Sanctions Bid

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida foreclosure defense attorney on Tuesday called a motion for sanctions by Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. in Florida federal court untimely, as it came after the two parties agreed to dismiss the underlying lawsuit.

The bank is seeking $45,000 in attorney fees as well as other "just and proper" financial penalties from Lee Segal of Segal & Schuh Law Group PL in Clearwater, Florida. It also requested that Segal be ordered to identify all other lawsuits he has filed against the bank. Responding to the April 21 motion in the Middle District of Florida, Segal said the filing came...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!