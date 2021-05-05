Fla. Foreclosure Atty Fights Deutsche Bank's Sanctions Bid

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida foreclosure defense attorney on Tuesday called a motion for sanctions by Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. in Florida federal court untimely, as it came after the two parties agreed to dismiss the underlying lawsuit. The bank is seeking $45,000 in attorney fees as well as other "just and proper" financial penalties from Lee Segal of Segal & Schuh Law Group PL in Clearwater, Florida. It also requested that Segal be ordered to identify all other lawsuits he has filed against the bank. Responding to the April 21 motion in the Middle District of Florida, Segal said the filing came...

