Ill. Papa John's Franchisee Accused Of Shorting Drivers

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Papa John's franchisee operating around 50 stores shorted delivery drivers on wages by failing to properly reimburse expenses and paying a lower tipped rate while drivers were still in the store, workers claimed in a proposed collective and class action in Illinois federal court. In a complaint Tuesday, driver Michael Anderson accused Ozark Pizza Co. LLC and its owners of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and Illinois wage laws, the latest lawsuit by delivery drivers against a pizza franchisee over expense reimbursements. "Defendants have failed to pay plaintiff and similarly situated delivery drivers the legally required minimum wage and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS