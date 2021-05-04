USCIS To Waive Spouse Biometrics Rule For Work Permits

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to suspend a Trump-era rule that required spouses of work-visa holders to submit to biometric screening requirements as part of their work permit applications, according to a tweet posted Tuesday from the immigration law firm Wasden Banias. The USCIS said in a declaration submitted Monday that it would suspend the biometrics requirement on May 17 for H-4 and L-2 applications, a move that is expected to expedite processing times for visa extensions and employment authorization. The firm called the decision a "necessary first step to restoring sanity" for H4-EAD and L2-EAD adjudication times....

