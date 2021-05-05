Directors Of Parent Co. In Mass. Pipeline Blast Sued

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of NiSource Inc., one of the nation's largest fully regulated utilities, has opened a Chancery Court derivative suit seeking damages from the company's directors and a top officer for chronic failures that culminated in a billion-dollar series of explosions and fires in three Massachusetts communities in September 2018. According to a heavily redacted stockholder complaint filed on Friday and unsealed on Tuesday, the City of Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System accuses NiSource's chief executive, former chairman and nine board members of multiple fiduciary duty and oversight failures in the highly regulated natural gas delivery business. The suit says...

