Blue Cross Can't Dodge Sex Bias Suit Over Gender Surgery

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday declined to let Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois escape claims that it unlawfully refused to cover a teen's gender reassignment surgery, saying the teen's family has launched plausible sex discrimination allegations against the insurer. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan said Washington resident Patricia Pritchard and her 15-year-old son raised viable claims that BCBSIL had violated the Affordable Care Act by enforcing a categorical coverage exclusion on medically necessary care "for, or leading to, gender reassignment surgery" in Pritchard's insurance policy. Judge Bryan also rejected the insurer's arguments that the family lacks standing and that...

