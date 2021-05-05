MoneyGram Completes 8-Year DOJ Compliance Overhaul

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- MoneyGram International has the stamp of approval on a compliance overhaul that was more than eight years in the making, putting the company well on its way to finalizing an agreement hashed out with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012. The green light was given April 20 by the independent monitor appointed to oversee the compliance revamp as part of a 2018 amendment to a November 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ, according to court filings Tuesday. Dallas-based MoneyGram admitted to aiding and abetting wire fraud and violating the Bank Secrecy Act, the primary U.S. anti-money laundering legislation, as...

