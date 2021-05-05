FERC Clarifies Ban On Pipeline Work During Project Appeals

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has bulked up its rule barring construction activities on gas infrastructure projects when approvals are being challenged, saying more certainty about the timeline and stipulations for the prohibitions were needed. In an order Tuesday, FERC fleshed out its rule issued last June, known as Order No. 871, to clarify that construction activities aren't to commence for natural gas projects until either there is no longer a viable rehearing request pending before the commission or 90 days have passed since a rehearing request was submitted to FERC and the agency has not acted on the request, whichever...

