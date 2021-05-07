How $15 Minimum Wage Order May Affect Gov't Contractors

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- On April 21, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that, beginning on Jan. 30, 2022, raises the minimum wage for prime contractor and subcontractor employees performing covered contracts or contract-like instruments from $10.95 to $15 per hour, adjusted annually for inflation.[1][2][3] For tipped employees, the executive order allows employers to claim a $4.50 tip credit in 2022 against the $15 minimum wage for a minimum cash wage of $10.50 per hour.[4][5] That tip credit gradually phases out until Jan. 1, 2024, when tipped employees must receive the full minimum wage, adjusted for inflation.[6] The executive order, which was first announced...

