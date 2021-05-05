Mass. Mayor Took Cash Bribe Stuffed In Clipboard, Jury Told

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, shook down a proposed retail cannabis shop for a six-figure bribe in exchange for giving the business his blessing to open, swinging by personally to pick up a stack of cash stuffed into a metal clipboard, a Boston jury heard Wednesday. The eighth day of testimony in the trial of Jasiel Correia, 29, saw marijuana vendor Charles Saliby take the stand. Correia is charged with extorting $600,000 from dispensaries that hoped to open in his city and needed a letter of non-opposition and so-called host community agreement. Prosecutors say many of the bribes were...

